Bravo Lands The Ultimate Cross-Over With The Launch of “Bravo’s Chat Room”

It goes without saying that the women of Bravo have consistently strong opinions. Whether they are maintaining order on Below Deck, stealing kisses on Summer House, spilling the tea on The Real Housewives of Potomac, or battling on the front lines for racial equality on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the stars of these shows never are shy about expressing their perspectives. Now, Kate Chastain, Hannah Berner, Gizelle Bryant, and Porsha Williams will be getting to sit down to dish on everything from, as Bravo says, the biggest headlines in pop culture to the buzziest Bravo moments, to what’s going on in their own personal lives and current events as they kick off the brand new chat six episode event series, Bravo’s Chat Room. The show will be taped remotely, direct from the host’s individual homes, which will give fans a brand new perspective on the lives of these stunning Bravolebrities.

Porsha Williams exclusively told People “Porsha has entered the chat! I am so excited to be joining this fantastic group of ladies for Bravo’s Chat Room. It’s a new virtual adventure we’re all jumping into and can’t wait for the Bravo fans to see. There are so many things happening out here in the world that it’s really important we all come together and speak from our own point of views. Plus, you know I love to give my two cents!”

The show will air directly following Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live and Andy himself (an executive producer alongside Chastain and Williams) says “I am thrilled for these Bravo ladies who already have such big personalities on our network to come together (virtually) for the ultimate group chat,” in a statement. “Their quick wit and powerful observations will provide a much-needed voice in today’s pop-culture landscape delivered in a way that only Bravo can.”

“Bravo’s Chat Room” premieres Sept. 27 and will air every Sunday and Monday night through Oct. 12.