Bravo Stars Come Together For A Conversation On Race In America

With protests occurring around the country demanding racial equality, it’s the conversations that they are subsequently sparking that will be just as impactful for future generations. Bravo has decided to amplify the platform that they have and is going to be featuring one of those conversations in a very unique way. Ten different Bravo-lebrities, both black and white, will be sitting down for an intimate conversation on race and equality in America today. The roundtable conversation will be titled: Race in America: A Movement Not A Moment and will air on Bravo on August 9th. The 90-minute special comes directly from executive producers Leslie D. Farrell and Dorothy Toran and will be hosted by E!’s Nina Parker. Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burruss also serves as a producer.

Bravolebrities from a variety of shows will be taking part in the conversation, with RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais, Burruss and Todd Tucker, RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant, Married to Medicine LA’s Dr. Britten Cole, Top Chef’s Gregory Gourdet, Married to Medicine Atlanta’s Toya Bush-Harris & Dr. Eugene Harris, RHONY’s Leah McSweeney, Married to Medicine Atlanta’s Dr. Simone Whitmore, RHOA’s Porsha Williams and RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke all speaking of their experiences with both race and being an ally.

People reports that the reality stars are given the chance to share their thoughts and personal stories on Black Lives Matter movement, racial inequality in America, the value of allies, Karens and their privilege, the role voting plays in changing the system, and many other topics. “In this climate, it’s important that we continue to have the uncomfortable conversations, honest discussions, and thoughtful debates that push us to the next level of understanding,” said Parker in a statement. “I’m so thrilled to have been a part of this special event that showcases so many different stories of truth.”

“Race in America: A Movement Not A Moment”, airs Sunday, August 9 at 10/9 (check local listings)