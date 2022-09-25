Bravo TV Delivers Not Only The Messy Drama, But Also The Eye Candy

While the focus is usually on the women, their drama and diamonds, we’re taking some time to appreciate the fellas in the Bravo realm. The Real Housewives franchise has delivered plenty of good drama and occasionally, some good eye candy. We’re taking a look at some of the hottest men that were married to Real Housewives, across all franchises. And remember, it’s subjective — so don’t get your panties all in a bunch.

15. HARRY HAMLIN – Mr. LA Law is definitely worthy of kicking this list off (even if it is just out of respect, no shade). The Emmy nominated actor is married to the controversial Lisa Rinna, who joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills back in 2014. Although he’s now 70-years-old, Hamlin is aging relatively well and was certainly a Hollywood Heartthrob in his prime. He was even named as The Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine in 1987.

14. MARC DALY – Yes, being ugly on the inside ultimately makes you ugly on the outside. And Daly always rises to the occasion when it comes to being a horrible husband that gaslights his wife. But the man is very handsome. He married Real Housewife of Atlanta cast-member Kenya Moore in June 2017. The tumultuous marriage has been well documented on the show and the two are currently engulfed in an ongoing divorce. But since this is a shallow list, the man is very easy on the eyes and his aesthetics can not be denied.

13. APOLLO NIDA – He could’ve easily appeared on a list about fine husbands or the worst possible husbands we’ve ever witnessed on television. But we’re giving grace here, Apollo was married to attorney Phaedra Parks from 2009-2017. We saw their marriage struggles play out on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, ultimately ending with Apollo going to prison for wire and bank fraud and their marriage ending in divorce. The two are reportedly on good terms now, as they co-parent their two beautiful sons.

12. VINCE VAN PATTEN – Patten has lived quite a few lives. A former tennis professional, actor, poker expert and host of The World Poker Tour. He’s also from a famous family, his dad being the legendary Dick Van Patten. Along with his brothers, Vince was considered a teen icon in the mid 1970s. The former tennis pro is married to two-time Emmy winner Eileen Davidson, who joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2014. If you’re into that California, surfer guy type of swag — Patten may be right up your alley.

11. HARRY DUBIN – This one is kind of for sh*ts and giggles, but when you really think about it, any former husband that has dated and/or slept with four housewives from the same franchise… definitely deserves a spot on the list. The funny and charismatic Dubin was married to Aviva Drescher who appeared on The Real Housewives of New York City starting in Season 5. Aside from flirting with every female cast-member on RHONY — what we know so far of Harry is that he has been (at the very least) romantic with his ex-wife Aviva, Countess Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer. To quote a famous one-liner from a fun brunch that we witnessed on the show — “Cheers to Harry, I mean we gotta’ give him a little something… But it sounds like we already have!”

10. MARIO SINGER – Mr. Singer was a pioneer when it comes to messy housewives-husbands (Peter Thomas took that title however and ran with it chyle). Another former tennis pro and entrepreneur, Mario was married to OG housewife of New York City, Ramona Singer from 1992-2015. Their cheating scandal and divorce played out on the series, with Mario carrying on an affair with a younger woman. Ramona walked in on the two during a surprise visit to their Hamptons home. Nonetheless, Mario was a typical Upper East Side, waspy husband who lived a privilege life and worked out at Equinox. He was actually pretty funny and charming on the show as well.

9. RALH PITTMAN – We still want to know why you went to Florida Ralph, disappearing for days without letting your wife know the intention of the trip. Also, witnessing your gaslighting ways on the show and how you selfishly maneuver in your marriage is beyond frustrating to watch. But what I will give you, is that you are actually easy to watch. Ralph is married to actress Drew Sidora, who joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2020. Why are all of the trifling husbands, the ones that are easy on the eyes? Ugh.

8. JOE GORGA – Good things come in small packages. Although according to Gorga, his “Tarzan” is definitely not small. For years we’ve watched Joe Gorga entertain us on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. It hasn’t been all fun though, there have been a few dark seasons, thanks to deep rooted family issues that have played out on the series. Jealously, physical altercations with family members and financial issues — I feel like we’ve seen it all when it comes to the Gorga’s. But when it’s good, it is so good! Lucky for us, Joe Gorga seems to be allergic to wearing clothes and he has an obsession with having a good time.

7. TIKI BARBER – Just so you know, there’s two of them. But unfortunately that wasn’t enough to sustain this former pro athlete and his wife to last more than one season. Tiki Barber, a former NFL star who played for the New York Giants for 10 seasons, joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in season 12. His wife, Traci, tried to spar with the ladies but just couldn’t keep up with the drama. The couple has two daughters together. Their union started in a high-profile scandal, with Barber allegedly leaving his then pregnant wife for Traci. While Barber may have hung up his cleats, he’s definitely kept up his football athletic build. Tiki also has an identical twin brother, Ronde, who played for the NFL as well.

6. JUAN DIXON – An OG housewife-husband, Dixon is a former professional basketball player who played for multiple teams in the NBA from 2002-2009. Him and his wife Robyn appeared on The Real Housewives of Potomac from its first season. While he tends to shy away from the camera, he’s definitely caught the eyes of viewers… and even another cast-mate. One of the other husbands thats featured on the show, Michael Darby (married to Ashley) allegedly said that even he would “suck Juan’s di*k.” Hmm, can you blame him?

5. EVAN GOLDSCHNEIDER – A supportive and hot suburban dad. Yeah, Evan definitely deserves a spot on this list. Goldschneider is a dad of four and married to Real Housewife of New Jersey cast-member Jackie. While there have been rumors about infidelity in their marriage (none however proven to be true), Evan seems like he drinks his water and minds his business. He’s also tall, fit and handsome. Seems like Jackie hit the Jackpot with this one.

4. AARON ROSS – The newest husband on the scene in Atlanta, Aaron Jermaine Ross quickly started turning heads from the very first episode of Season 14. A two-time NFL Super Bowl champion, the handsome Ross is married to four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards. Aaron is tall, fit, dark chocolate and offensively handsome. But my favorite part? The BDE that he exudes. Ross was named at one of the sexiest male athletes in 2013 for Vibe Magazine. And although he’s typically quiet and calm, he’s married to a Jamaican woman so we know that he can get a little spicy.

3. MAURICIO UMANSKY – This one was a no brainer. Mauricio has been popular amongst Bravo viewers from the very first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Married to Kyle Richards, the two have an adorable family and from what we can tell, a picture-perfect marriage. What makes Mauricio incredibly popular besides the typical tall, dark and handsome aesthetics that damn near everyone seems to have listed as a requirement on their dating profile these days — he seems to live by the mantra “happy wife, happy life”. He’s also the main bread winner, and we love a provider honey!

2. EDDIE JUDGE – Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, Eddie is married to popular housewife Tamra Judge of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The 49-year-old is a fitness entrepreneur and is invested in health and wellness. Now, I’m not going to lie — I never watched OC (because they give me MAGA vibes), but you don’t need 20/20 vision to notice how attractive Eddie is. And how uhm, blessed he is.

1. RICHARD HALL – I don’t give a damn who was the previous crown holder of the hottest housewives-husband of all time was, Richard Hall stepped in front of the Dubai cameras and wanted to let us know that there’s a new King in Bravo town. Married to Real Housewife of Dubai cast-member Lesa Milan, the two stepped on the scene as one of the most attractive couples that Bravo has ever seen. While Lesa is creatively inclined, Richard is a real estate developer and financier. But he’s also just really attractive. The couple have three beautiful children, but I’m shocked Lesa isn’t pregnant every year, because I would not be able to keep my hands off of that man! To be honest, he may be the only reason to tune into this snooze-fest of a franchise.

Who do you think we’ve left off of our list of the “Sexiest Real Housewives-Husbands” on Bravo TV? Let us know in the comments.