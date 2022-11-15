Brazilian Singer Pedro Sampaio Opens Up About Sexual Freedom

Brazilian singer Pedro Sampaio recently opened up about sexual freedom and his relationship with drag queen Pabllo Vittar.

In an interview with g1, the 24-year-old artist shared:

“It’s a little bit of everything. We have a very open relationship, very broad, but it’s not ‘I’m going to get engaged,’ ‘I’m going to date.'”

“This lack of freedom, this thing that is so rigid, loses the fun of everything. Besides, it’s a lot that Pabllo fights against. If I’m making a song with Pabllo, I have to embark on this wave, which is my truth already, but I have to leverage it,” he further explained.

Sampaio recently released a song titled “Sal” in collaboration with Vittar. The two of them were photographed together on the beach, and they even kissed on stage in the program ‘Música Boa.’ However, the singer denied that the two instances were marketing strategies to promote their latest single.

Moreover, he talked about sexual freedom stating,

“People are always discovering, always changing. I think it’s so outdated [to demand a definition ]: ‘I’m gay,’ ‘I’m bi,’ ‘I’m straight.’ You are you, do what you want, when you want, with whoever you want.”

And when asked if he feels free to date men or women, Sampaio answered:

“Yes, I am.”

“We need freedom, we need to be comfortable in our day-to-day, in our life. The more I can do to, within my truth, within my reality, give strength for this, you can count on me 100 %,” the singer and producer concluded.

You can watch Sampaio and Vittar’s “Sal” music video here:

Source: g1.globo.com