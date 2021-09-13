Breaking-Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Announce Their Engagement

Earlier tonight, Britney Spears flashed a sparkling diamond and a mile-wide smile as she announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Instagram. “I can’t f–king believe it,” the 39-year-old singer captioned an Instagram video of her and Asghari playfully flashing her ring. The post was followed up by an official announcement from Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen. Cohen confirmed that the engagement took place at Spears’ home, and he told Us Weekly, “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.” New York City’s Roman Malayev designed the ring and “couldn’t be more happier to be involved and make this a one of kind ring.”

Spears & Asghari met on the set of her ‘Slumber Party’ video late in 2016, where (in a sense of wonderful foreboding) he played her love interest. The pair exchanged phone numbers and dinners, making their relationship Instagram-official on New Year’s Day 2017. Asghari has been a source of public strength for Spears throughout the polarizing and very public ‘Free Britney’ movement, wearing a #FreeBritney t-shirt in court the day that Spears herself gave her impassioned statement in court.

Spears’ and Asghari’s engagement is the second piece of positive news to come out of the ‘Piece Of Me’ princesses camp this week. On September 8, the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, filed paperwork to officially terminate his role as conservator of his daughter’s estate, which potentially could lead to the conclusion what has been known as the ‘Free Britney’ movement.

