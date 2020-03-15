Breaking: Coronavirus Hits Winter Party Festival Miami-One Guest Tests Positive For COVD-19

The worldwide pandemic that is affecting every single one of us has now struck squarely in the middle of one of the biggest circuit events of the year; Winter Party Festival Miami. Earlier this evening, the official Instagram page for Winter Party Festival announced in a posting that one of the guests at WPF has tested positive for COVD-19.

Details are scarce about how many people this person possibly interacted with during the annual circuit event held in Miami (the entire festival ran from March 4th through March 10th), but with official Winter Party events that were held everywhere from the Wilton Manors area of Fort Lauderdale all the way to Miami Beach, there is a definite need for concern. As many of the peak and most populated events of the Festival are typical circuit parties where people are in extremely close proximity, acting responsibly right now is paramount. For any assistance or to get information on testing please go to the CDC website here