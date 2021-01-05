BREAKING: Gay Couple Dies of Apparent Overdose in Puerto Vallarta

More bad news has emerged out of Puerto Vallarta days after the gay men who inhabited its area over the holidays were criticized for partying amid the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.

Debate reported multiple deaths occurring in the popular Mexican vacation spot before and right after 2020 ended that included a gay couple from Salt Lake City.

Dustin Terry Childs, 35, and Austin Jordan Hales, 32, were found around 10:25 p.m. local time on New Year’s Eve in their condominium in Zona Romantica, the gayborhood near Playa Los Muertos.

They apparently died from a drug overdose according to a Debate report although the official autopsy has yet to be released. Friends and loved ones of the couple flooded their social media pages with emotional messages in the wake of their passing.

“So sad, you will be missed,” one wrote on Dustin’s Facebook page. “You helped me through a lot, and I’m going to miss you.”

Another tourist by the name of Kevin Page, who is reported to be between 40 and 50 years old, was also declared dead when he was found in a hotel two miles from where the couple was staying.

Paramedics were called to Sheraton Bouganvilla after a man fell from a fifth story balcony in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day who was later identified as Page. They found him lying on the ground near the pool with no vitals.

Childs, Hales and Page’s bodies were brought to a local morgue where their bodies are waiting to be claimed by relatives. A *spotfund was launched by Child’s family to help cover costs of his funeral.

Story developing…

Source: Debate