BREAKING: Jussie Smollett to be Released from Jail

Just days after being sentenced to 150 days in the Cook County Jail with 30-day felony probation, actor Jussie Smollett is reportedly set to be released by an appeals court. His team of attorneys ordered his release on Wednesday while he awaits the appeal.

Smollett’s attorneys had argued that he would have completed the sentence by the time the appeal process was completed and that Smollett could be in danger of physical harm if he remained locked up in Cook County Jail.

A 2-1 decision in the First Illinois Appellate Court District, Fifth Division approved Smollett’s release after he posted a personal recognizance bond of $150,000. This means he does not have to pay any sum, but agrees to appear in court as required. No information on when exactly Smollett will be released according to AP.

On March 14, Smollett’s brother took to social media to say that his brother had been placed in the psych ward even though he is of sound mind.

The case surrounding Smollett has been an up and down narrative that has been amplified in the media. Smollett’s sentencing comes more than three years after the actor reported to Chicago police that he was attacked by two men yelling racist and homophobic slurs and poured a chemical on him, and tied a rope around his neck. In addition to jail time, he was also ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution and $25,000 in fines.