Breaking News: Biden Exits Race. What’s Next for LGBTQ+ Voters?

President Joe Biden has announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race. This unexpected decision leaves the political landscape in a state of flux and raises critical questions about the future for LGBTQ+ voters and their interests.

Who is Next?

And that is the big question, and it’s why many did not want him to drop out at this stage of the game. Who has the presence, experience, power, reputation to step in? If there was so much doubt from so many about Biden’s abilities, ok, sure, bring that up as a problem, but where’s the solution?

Harris? Mayor Pete? Newsom? Who is the most viable? If Harris gets the nod, who will be her running mate? A white male from the south to try to balance the ticket?

Biden’s Impact on LGBTQ+ Rights

Throughout his presidency, Biden has been a steadfast ally to the LGBTQ+ community. From reversing Trump’s ban on transgender individuals in the military to supporting the Equality Act, his administration has consistently pushed for policies that promote equality and inclusion. His exit from the race not only marks the end of an era but also leaves a void in leadership that has been strongly pro-LGBTQ+. We have seen others in his cabinet support us. Now that Support must rise to the top.

The Road Ahead

With Biden stepping down, the spotlight shifts to the remaining candidates. For LGBTQ+ voters, the priority is clear: ensuring that the next president will continue to uphold and advance the rights that have been hard-fought over the years. As the race heats up, it’s crucial to scrutinize each candidate’s stance on LGBTQ+ issues.

Key areas of concern include:

Healthcare: Ensuring access to comprehensive healthcare, including gender-affirming treatments.

Equality Act: Pushing for the passage of the Equality Act to guarantee protections against discrimination.

Trans Rights: Continuing to fight for the rights and visibility of transgender individuals.

Hate Crimes: Strengthening measures against hate crimes targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

President Biden’s departure from the 2024 presidential race is undoubtedly a significant moment in American politics. As we look to the future, the LGBTQ+ community must remain vigilant and proactive, ensuring that the next leader will champion our rights and continue the progress we’ve made. Now more than ever, our voices and votes matter.