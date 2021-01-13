Brendan Fraser To Play A 600lb Gay Man Reconnecting With His Daughter

Could this be the rise of Brendan Fraser?

According to Variety, Fraser has signed on for the film adaption of Samuel D. Hunter’s Off-Broadway play The Whale. The Whale follows a reclusive online writing instructor, named Charlie, who lives on his couch due to weighing 600 pounds. But after receiving a wake-up call, Charlie attempts to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The two became estranged after Charlie left his family to be with his male lover. That then led to compulsive eating out of grief.

This upcoming film adaption will be produced and distributed worldwide by A24, as Playbill reports. Oscar nominee Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Mother!) will be directing and his company Protozoa Pictures will aid A24 in the production. The film may get awards buzz due to the source material being so well-received by critics. The stage production received the Drama Desk Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for outstanding play.

In addition, many may gravitate toward The Whale due to Fraser starring in the lead role. This is one of the first times that Fraser has appeared in a high-profile film since he spoke out in 2018 and claimed that the former Golden Globes president sexually assaulted him. Fraser said the concerns about “humiliation” and “damage to career” had prevented him from speaking up before that point. He also said the incident made him reclusive and retreat from public life.

“Am I still frightened? Absolutely. Do I feel like I need to say something? Absolutely. Have I wanted to many, many times? Absolutely. Have I stopped myself? Absolutely,” Fraser said at the time. “Maybe I am over-reacting in terms of what the instance was. I just know what my truth is.”

But now, Brendan Fraser is back with what has the potential to be a critically celebrated film. Good for him.

Source: Variety, PlayBill,