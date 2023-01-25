Brendon Urie Posts a Heartfelt Message About Panic! At The Disco Split

Panic! At The Disco has officially announced their split, and frontman Brendon Urie shared a heartfelt message about the end of their journey.

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter started his announcement writing,

“Well, it’s been a hell of a journey…”

“Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way. But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin,” he shared, recalling his journey as a member of the world-renowned band.

Urie continued on his message by revealing that his wife Sarah is pregnant with their first child.

“We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard… Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure,” he expressed.

And then the singer dropped the inevitable news writing,

“That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! at the Disco will be no more.”

He also stated that Panic! At The Disco will be seeing their fans “in Europe and the UK for one last run together.” Urie then concluded his announcement with words of appreciation for his supporters:

“I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing.”

The Panic! at the Disco lead vocalist and his now wife Sarah tied the knot in 2013. He then came out as pansexual in a 2018 interview with PAPER magazine.

“I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person. Yeah I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care. I guess this is me coming out as pansexual,” Urie stated.

