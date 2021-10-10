Bretman Rock Is The Latest Man To Don The Playboy Bunny Ears

While male superstars like Steve Martin, Paul Rudd, and Ezra Miller have all donned various elements of the iconic Playboy Bunny signature costume, it has never been done quite this way. Bretman Rock is shattering stereotypes and barriers, becoming the first openly gay man to land on the (now-digital) cover of Playboy Magazine. Bretman is seen smoldering in the iconic Bunny ears to celebrate Halloween.

As a brand, Playboy always has strived to be forward thinking and progressive, so having the openly gay Bretman on their latest cover is a natural fit. Additionally, in celebration of their collaboration with the YouTube personality/influcencer, Playboy has restocked their previous t-shirt collaboration with Bretman, which you can find here.

For his part, Rock knows the power that him donning the iconic Playboy Bunny ears holds; “For Playboy to have a male on the cover is a huge deal for the LGBT+ community, for my brown people community and it’s all so surreal,” says Bretman. “A totally ‘is this even fucking happening right now?’ type of vibe. And I’m so pretty.”

It’s Bretman, bitch. 🌟 Introducing the October 2021 digital cover with icon @bretmanrock

See more: https://t.co/wj2pmXi7lT

Photography by Brian Ziff

Videography by Boa Simon pic.twitter.com/fvG0pIcyax — Playboy (@Playboy) October 1, 2021

