Bretman Rock Opens Up About Life As a Strong Gay Man

Bretman Rock is a Filipino influencer based in Honolulu, Hawaii, and he is also famously known as the BADDEST B*TCH. He actually is the baddest though — whether it be in makeup, sports, fashion, and many more, he can SLAY them all!

The 24-year-old social media personality has done partnerships with numerous makeup brands, as well as star in his very own MTV reality series. Not to mention, he wrote and released his memoir titled You’re That Bitch: & Other Cute Lessons About Being Unapologetically Yourself.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Bretman has also worked with big non-makeup brands, including Nike and Crocs. On top of all that, he is the first openly gay man to be featured on the cover of Playboy. The long list of accomplishment goes on, TBH, and we absolutely support this talented and hardworking hottie.

Aside from his amusing daily life content and helpful beauty tutorials that have gained him millions of followers on various social media platforms, Bretman also shares workout videos, which show how strong and athletic he truly is.

In a recent interview with GQ, the influencer opened up about how many people just automatically assumes he’s not athletic because of his sexuality.

Advertisement

“When you grow up gay as f*ck, you’re kind of pencilled in as weak and flamboyant. It releases such a different serotonin in me knowing that I can lift something heavy, even though I don’t look it,” Bretman expressed.

He also shared why he decided to join his school’s track team from fifth grade to high school, sharing:

“Since I was raised by sports people, with a sports name, I had to be gay and do good in sports. First I did more team playing sports like football and baseball. That’s kind of why I stuck to track, because those two sports helped me figure out that I’m not a team player and I love track because either you’re fast or you’re f**king slow, you know what I mean?”

Advertisement

“There’s no such thing as team in track. I stuck with track all the way from fifth grade to high school and I almost went to college for it. But now I just do bodybuilding workouts and I still run as often as I can,” the social media personality further stated.

Bretman regularly uploads content on Instagram, and his hilarious antics are more than worth the follow…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Source: gq.com