Bretman Rock Sparks Romance Rumors with TikTok Star Justice Fester

Social media personalities Bretman Rock and Justice Fester sparked romance rumors after the two of them were seen together in a few videos posted on TikTok.

Earlier this May, Justice posted a TikTok video where he and Bretman are having a friendly competition to see who did better at painting each other on a rock. The two shared laughs and giggles in the video, which just gave off good vibes for the viewers.

More recently, Justice posted another video with Bretman as the two of them are playing with the latter’s dogs. The video was taken in Bretman’s vast garden, and Justice’s caption on his post reads:

“Lost but now i am found.”

Meanwhile, the comments section are speculating that the two internet personalities are dating, and here are some of the netizens’ sentiments on the rumored romance.

“BETTER treat Bretman like the diamond he is,” a TikTok user wrote.

“Don’t play with Bretman and his peaceful space! take care of him,” another person commented.

“i hope he sees these comments and understand to really watch over him because bret is literally the most genuine person and we really care about him he deserves all the love and happiness,” one user also expressed.

Moreover, Bretman’s last known relationship reportedly dates back from 2018 to 2020. He kept his relationship private, and never showed his then-boyfriend’s face.

Sources: gmanetwork.com, philstarlife.com