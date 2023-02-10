Brian Falduto Talks New Album, Representation In Country Music, & More

For Brian Falduto, fame came early.

At the precious age of 11, he was cast alongside Jack Black as Billy “Fancy Pants” in the hit film School of Rock and delivered one of the most iconic lines in cinematic history – “You’re tacky and I hate you.” This was his first movie, and it made him an icon in the LGBTQ community.

Although the young actor walked away from Hollywood’s neon lights to pursue an education, performing always remained in his blood. In recent years, Falduto has stepped back into the limelight as singer-songwriter, who delivers heartfelt lyrics through infectious melodies. His debut acoustic EP, Love One Another, was released in 2017 and broke the Top 100 Singer-Songwriter Albums on iTunes within 24 hours, and in 2020, he released his acclaimed hits “God Loves Me Too” and “Like a Wave.”

Now, the recording artist is venturing into the world of country music, a genre that was once deemed as extremely homophobic. Falduto’s new album, Gay Country, will debut to the world on March 10, and he has already released four singles – “Hottest Guy Here,” “Same Old Country Love Song,” “Big Boys Club,” and “Skip the Step.” All have received immense praise.

Falduto took some time to talk more about the album, how he wants to see wider representation in country music, and ways School of Rock is still making an impact with Instinct. Check out the full video interview below.

Brian Falduto…

Connect with Falduto: Twitter | Instagram | TikTok | Spotify