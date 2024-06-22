Brian J. Smith Talks Directorial Debut ‘A House Is Not a Disco’

Fire Island Pines has long been a legendary sanctuary for generations of gay men in the United States, and out actor Brian J. Smith, who is best known for playing Will Gorski in the hit Netflix series Sense8, is shining a new light on the queer mecca.

In the new documentary A House Is Not a Disco, which marks Smith’s directorial debut, he is providing a vibrant and multifaceted exploration of Fire Island, focusing on its significance within the LGBTQ+ community both past and present. The film is an immersive experience that draws inspiration from the observational style of Frederick Wiseman, offering viewers a fly-on-the-wall perspective of the island’s unique culture and history.

Advertisement

Through a colorful and exuberant lens of interviews, archival footage, and observational scenes, Smith not only portrays Fire Island as a place where several gay men have found the freedom to express themselves fully and without inhibition, but he also addresses more somber aspects like Fire Island’s exclusionary past, particularly towards people of color, and the profound impact of the AIDS crisis on the community.

A House Is Not a Disco is currently on the festival circuit and will play next at San Francisco’s Frameline48 on June 29. Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with Smith and talk more about what it was like to document the world’s most iconic “homo-normative” community, as well as his shift from acting to directing and how he believes Fire Island is becoming more diverse and inclusive.

Advertisement

Check out the full video interview below.

Brian J. Smith…

Follow Smith: Instagram

Follow A House Is Not a Disco: Instagram