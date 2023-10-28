Brian Sims is Engaged!

One of our favorite civil rights and equality activists, Brian Sims, 45, just popped the question to boyfriend Alex Drakos. The adorable Sims has been one of our favorite people to chat with and report on over the years and we are thrilled to congratulate him on liking it enough to put a ring on it!

We first learned about Sims’ boo in summer 2022 when he opened up about finding that special someone on social media.

In a heartfelt post, Sims shared that he proposed to Drakos at sunset on the beach.

Sims shared:

HE SAID YES! Tonight on the beach I asked Alex if he’d be my husband and he said yes! Our friends have been in on it awhile now and a few weeks ago I asked his parents before I flew out to Hong Kong if I had their permission. Luckily, just like my parents, they were excited and supportive. I’m so stupidly grateful to have this amazing man in my life and now it’ll be forever. #LoveStory

Drakos, a recent graduate of UC Berkeley’s School of Business, shared on his Instagram story that it was “the easiest decision” he’s ever made.

Sims became the first openly LGBTQ+ person elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 2012. Now, Sims has taken the fight for equality across the country and around the globe, focusing on the advancement of LGBTQ+ equality, as Managing Director of Public Policy & Government Affairs for Out Leadership.

Congratulations to Brian Sims and Alex Drakos!