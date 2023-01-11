‘Bridgerton’ Author Julia Quinn Talks About a Possible LGBTQ+ Lead

The much awaited Season 3 of Netflix’s hit series ‘Bridgerton’ is just around the corner, and author Julia Quinn talked about a potential LGBTQ+ protagonist in an interview with Cosmopolitan Spain.

The historical-romance TV show is based on Quinn’s book series, but she doesn’t have creative control on her stories as they get adapted for television.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all, but I don’t know anything about whether they’re going to do it. I’m not part of the writing process for the series. I’m just a consultant,” the 53-year-old author said in response to being asked about her opinion on the possibility of introducing an LGBTQ+ character.

She added,

“I see the scripts when they are finished. That kind of change is up to them.”

Furthermore, Quinn was enthusiastic about the idea of a gay protagonist, and she also pointed out that readers enjoy romance novels like Bridgerton because “they show a world in which anyone has the right to be happy.”

“It would be great if there was a [LGBTQ] protagonist,” the best-selling author expressed.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will be focusing on the storyline of Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton), and as for its release date, Netflix has yet to announce when the well-received series will return.

Sources: cheatsheet.com, tvguide.com