‘Bridgerton’ & ‘Cock’ Actor Discusses How He Owns His Happiness

Bridgerton Season 2 is on its way, and while the popular Netflix series is well known for its stylized yet upfront decisions of sexuality. However, early in the show, Bailey was received advice to keep his sexuality hidden.

Bailey plays Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton son who will take the spotlight in the newest season. Anthony finds himself caught between sisters Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and Kate (Simone Ashley) whom he should choose between. Season 2, according to Bailey, will be about “what it means to be a rake, and how [Anthony’s] anxiety and self-hatred plays into that.”

Bailey came out to friends and family in his early 20s. Now 33, he’s one of a few British actors whose onscreen roles aren’t defined by his sexuality. His role in Bridgerton, for example, has made him a sex symbol to many women.

In an interview with GQ, he was asked whether his sexuality and career decisions have ever stood exactly opposite each other. He recalls that during the pilot season of the Shondaland hit for Netflix, an actor friend gave him a rather harsh piece of advice:

“There’s two things we don’t want to know: If you’re an alcoholic or if you’re gay.”

“All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through… Of course, I thought that in order to be happy, I needed to be straight.”

Eventually, Bailey decides that his happiness should be the most important. And after years onscreen and on stage, he began to talk publicly about his love life.

He shared: ‘Fuck this, I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part.’”

The new season of Bridgerton is premiering March 25. Bailey is also currently starring in the West End revival of Cock, alongside Taron Egerton.

Source: GQ