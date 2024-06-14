Bridgerton Season 3 Finale: Queer Romance and Steamy Love Triangle

Spoiler Alert!

All’s well that ends well in Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” now streaming Part 2 of its third season. While the first half focused on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) journey from friends to lovers, the latter half reveals Penelope’s secret life as gossip queen Lady Whistledown. By season’s end, everyone knows Whistledown is Penelope, she’s happily married to Colin, and all’s good in the Ton.

But hold onto your bonnets – what’s up with Francesca? Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) also found love this season with the mild-mannered Lord John Kilmartin (Victor Alli). They tie the knot in the finale and plan to start their life in Scotland, accompanied by Francesca’s sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and John’s cousin Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza).

Francesca’s awkward meeting with Michaela and her lukewarm wedding kiss with John have fans speculating about her sexuality. Spoiler alert: in the books, Francesca ends up with John’s cousin Michael after John’s sudden death. On-screen, it looks like her future romance will be with Michaela instead.

“Bridgerton” executive producer Jess Browning confirmed this queer twist, saying the show aims to be inclusive and give Francesca and Michaela a happy ending, just like the other couples.

And as a bonus, Benedict Bridgerton explores his sexuality too.

Amidst his steamy romance with widow Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New), they invite Tilley’s friend Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio) into their bed, adding some extra spice to the storyline.

There you have it – love, secrets, and surprises abound in “Bridgerton”!