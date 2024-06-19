‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Begins Training for ‘Jurassic World’

‘Bridgerton’ star and current Hollywood heartthrob, Jonathan Bailey is saying goodbye to his lean, dashing physique that fans adore on Netflix, and hello to a bicep-bulging transformation for his upcoming role in Jurassic World. Yes, you read that right – the Regency-era heartthrob is trading in his cravats for some serious gym time!

Bailey’s trainer, Rik Melling, couldn’t resist showing off his client’s new Herculean look. He posted some impressive snaps on Instagram, capturing Bailey mid-bicep curl, lifting dumbbells like he’s trying to out-muscle a T. rex.

In the much-anticipated film, Bailey will share the screen with Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, but with those biceps, he’s already looking like the real star of the show. Watch out, dinosaurs – there’s a new apex predator in town, and his name is Jonathan Bailey!

