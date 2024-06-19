‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Begins Training for ‘Jurassic World’

‘Bridgerton’ star and current Hollywood heartthrob, Jonathan Bailey is saying goodbye to his lean, dashing physique that fans adore on Netflix, and hello to a bicep-bulging transformation for his upcoming role in Jurassic World. Yes, you read that right – the Regency-era heartthrob is trading in his cravats for some serious gym time!

Bailey’s trainer, Rik Melling, couldn’t resist showing off his client’s new Herculean look. He posted some impressive snaps on Instagram, capturing Bailey mid-bicep curl, lifting dumbbells like he’s trying to out-muscle a T. rex.

Look, on the left you can see Jonathan Bailey's arms in January, before getting cast in JW4. He has always had muscular arms. What he's doing here on the right is just a daily routine with a personal trainer which is required in movies with running and such. https://t.co/VucAYOoKCS pic.twitter.com/bGx6LE5SYd — Jessica (@jessyver87) June 15, 2024

Oh he about to turn all the 🦕 gay — joey (@Fan_FlickOn) June 15, 2024

Lord, he can fix me. — Eaaaw (@Eaaaw) June 15, 2024

Yall better leave our Jonathan alone — ⊕𝟗 ᴍʏᴛʜᴀᴍᴏꜱ (@_Mythamos_) June 16, 2024

In the much-anticipated film, Bailey will share the screen with Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, but with those biceps, he’s already looking like the real star of the show. Watch out, dinosaurs – there’s a new apex predator in town, and his name is Jonathan Bailey!

(Season 4 of #Bridgerton with a #JurassicPark reference) Benedict: Brother, it’s only been a season. What on earth did you get so in proportion for? Were there dinosaurs out there? Anthony: No, It was actually quite wonderful there, just wasn’t always a “promenade in the park” https://t.co/tXYRaXqJOo pic.twitter.com/FHKAXANkyl — 🦖⚡️🏹 Muzzammil (@MuzzShaik07) June 15, 2024