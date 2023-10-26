‘Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey Is Looking Hot AF in Latest Photoshoot

Jonathan Bailey recently did a photoshoot with V Magazine, and he is on the cover of VMAN’s first-ever digital issue.

In the photos, we can see the 35-year-old English actor sporting various stylish outfits, including a black tank top. The said fit is simple, yet very sexy, as he shows off his muscly arms while looking fiercely at the camera.

Dropping Bailey’s stylishly sexy VMAN pics here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aside from being featured in magazine covers, the ‘Bridgerton’ actor is also starring alongside fellow out actor Matt Bomer in the gay romantic drama, ‘Fellow Travelers’. The miniseries has been highly anticipated, and it debuted with a score of 100% Rotten Tomatoes according to Digital Spy.

Moreover, the official synopsis of ‘Fellow Travelers’ reads:

“Fellow Travelers is a decades-long chronicle of the risky, volatile and steamy relationship between the charismatic and ambitious Hawk [Bomer] and the pious and idealistic Tim [Bailey], two political staffers who fall in love at the height of the 1950s Lavender Scare.”

Bomer and Bailey’s characters in the series start off with a casual hook up, which eventually turns into a “tumultuous, decades-long” love affair. Moreover, VMAN noted that the show “fully delivers in its beautifully (painfully) drawn-out depiction of queer people’s favorite pastime: Longing.”

Advertisement

‘Fellow Travelers’ is set to be available for streaming via the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan on October 27. In the meantime, you can watch the steamy official trailer here:

Sources: vmagazine.com, digitalspy.com