‘Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey Shows Off Hot Bod in Latest Photoshoot

Orlebar Brown recently dropped their Spring/Summer collection, which is modeled by none other than Jonathan Bailey, and the pics are SEXY AF!

Orlebar Brown is a British clothing brand, which was founded by Adam Brown and Julia Simpson-Orlebar in 2007. They specialize in tailored men’s swim shorts, and their products are “developed with a better holiday in mind,” according to their official website.

Bailey is modeling the brand’s new ‘BLOSSOM’ collection, which “embodies a sunny, floral fantasy synonymous with life, joy, and renewal,” as per Attitude.

“Letting go of the past petals, we embrace growth, beauty, and the unfurling of potential. It’s time to embrace the promise of tomorrow, open to all possibilities, everywhere, always,” Orlebar Brown stated.

Moreover, the pieces included in the Spring/Summer collection are centered on the fashion trifecta: color, print, and texture. The photos show Bailey in a variety of vibrant garments — from shirts and shorts with beautiful prints, to solid-colored swim shorts with V chic details.

Not to mention the ‘Bridgerton’ star showed off his hot bod in some glistening wet pics, and Gay Twitter is having a blast… 😉

The level of my obsession with this photo is really unhealthy tbh 🔥 #jonathanbailey pic.twitter.com/WjypF90gai — / 𝙖𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙖 / (@_ambelena_) February 6, 2024

praise be to gay baby jesus for this february miracle (hd images of the orlebar brown jonathan bailey photoshoot) ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/4ZprfC2Hlf pic.twitter.com/JvKDAACGa1 — Vitz 💫✨🍉 (@VitzHorror) February 6, 2024

You can check out Orlebar Brown’s ‘BLOSSOM’ collection here.

Sources: attitude.co.uk, en.wikipedia.org, orlebarbrown.com