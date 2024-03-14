‘Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey to Star in ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3

Jonathan Bailey is reportedly joining the cast of ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3, and he recently teased his fans by posting a few photos.

According to Collider, the 35-year-old English actor is playing the role of Jack Maddox, who is one of Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie’s (Joe Locke) favorite scholars.

Aside from Bailey, Connor and Locke, the cast of ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 also includes: William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Rhea Norwood, Kizzy Edgell, Corinna Brown, and Tobie Donovan, among other actors and actresses.

Meanwhile, the plot of the highly anticipated third season is expected to cover the fourth volume of English author Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series, where Charlie and Nick go to college.

In an interview with The Today Show, Locke teased the viewers about what to expect in Season 3, revealing:

“It’s coming out this year. Every season of our show, we grow up with the characters more, and this season is definitely a bit raunchier; it’s still ‘Heartstopper’, but we also deal with some darker issues.”

Moreover, ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 is expected to be released in late 2024, as per Digital Spy, however, an official announcement has yet to be released. In the meantime, Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Netflix.

Not to mention, you can watch Bailey in ‘Bridgerton’, which is also on the streaming platform.

Sources: collider.com, digitalspy.com