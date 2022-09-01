‘Bring It On’ Movie Series Is Getting a Horror Twist

The iconic cheerleading film series ‘Bring It On’ is having a seventh installation, and instead of a comedic twist, the upcoming movie will have a horror theme.

‘Bring It On: Cheer or Die’ tells the story of:

“a cheer squad’s plan to have a secret practice at a nearby abandoned school on Halloween takes a terrifying turn when their teammates begin disappearing one by one,” as per DigitalSpy.

The film is starring ‘Riverdale’ star Tiera Skovbye, alongside Missi Pyle and Kerri Medders. Furthermore, it is directed by Syfy’s ‘Van Helsing’ director Karen Lam, and the script is written by She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s Dana Schwartz and ‘Glorious’ director Rebekah McKendry.

General manager and executive vice president of Universal 1440 Entertainment Glenn Ross said in a statement that the fans of ‘Bring It On’ will be entertained by the horror approach on the originally lighthearted movie.

“Featuring a fresh take on the franchise’s historically comedic films, this next chapter showcases a multi-talented diverse cast and will entertain long-time Bring It On movie fans as well as open the doors to the legion of fans who enjoy thrillers,” Ross expressed.

‘Bring It On: Cheer or Die’ is produced by a subsidiary of Universal, and it is expected to be released on Syfy later this year.

Source: digitalspy.com