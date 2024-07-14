Bringing The Heat + Pink Flamingos + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with everyone’s favorite paleontologist, Francesc Gascó-Lluna, starting his day with a smile.

Advertisement

Sounds like Jozea wants to race:

Our bathroom selfies never turn out like Shun’s:

Advertisement

Taylor Stilson has a hose and he’s not afraid to use it:

Advertisement

Anthony brought the heat to Death Valley:

Advertisement

Alvise Rigo sends regards from Italy:

Karlitos enjoyed the beaches of Mallorca:

Advertisement

Gustavo looks at home on the Amalfi Coast:

Advertisement

Alejo Ospina prepped for bath time:

Advertisement

Tyler wishes his flamingo would stay filled up:

Steven Kelly likes floating:

Advertisement

Joel Wieneke waxed wise in black and white:

Advertisement

Kevin Davis was getting it done at the gym:

Advertisement

Mehcad Brooks was feeling Tarzan vibes:

Michael Hamm was dreaming of Australia:

Advertisement

Noah Richter felt the “ahhhhh” of the pool: