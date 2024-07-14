Bringing The Heat + Pink Flamingos + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with everyone’s favorite paleontologist, Francesc Gascó-Lluna, starting his day with a smile.
Sounds like Jozea wants to race:
Our bathroom selfies never turn out like Shun’s:
Taylor Stilson has a hose and he’s not afraid to use it:
Anthony brought the heat to Death Valley:
Alvise Rigo sends regards from Italy:
Karlitos enjoyed the beaches of Mallorca:
Gustavo looks at home on the Amalfi Coast:
Alejo Ospina prepped for bath time:
Tyler wishes his flamingo would stay filled up:
Steven Kelly likes floating:
Joel Wieneke waxed wise in black and white:
Kevin Davis was getting it done at the gym:
Mehcad Brooks was feeling Tarzan vibes:
Michael Hamm was dreaming of Australia:
Noah Richter felt the “ahhhhh” of the pool: