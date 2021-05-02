British Divers Tom Daley and Matty Lee Take Gold at Diving World Cup

British divers Tom Daley and Matty Lee are proving to be a formidable team to beat in this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Even though the two qualified for the Olympics back at the 2019 Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA) Diving World Cup with their bronze medal victory in the Men’s 10m Synchronized, Daley and Lee recently competed at the current year’s FINA Diving World Cup and took the gold.

Daley has been documenting his journey to Tokyo Olympics on his YouTube channel with his weekly “Daley Diaries” and in this week’s video, Daley shows him and the rest of the British diving team leaving for Japan for the Diving World Cup.

While the actual competition is not in the video, Daley and Lee posted a picture of themselves with their gold medals on Instagram.

FINA also had a video of Daley and Lee’s dive on their Instagram account.

The forthcoming Olympics in Tokyo, which were postponed from last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be the first Olympics with Daley and Lee as synchro partners. Daley’s partner in the Rio Olympics 2016 was Daniel Goodfellow. Daley and Goodfellow took home the bronze medal in the 10m Synchro in 2016.

Daley’s husband, writer and filmmaker Dustin Lance Black posted his congratulations to Daley and Lee on his Twitter account.

World Cup Champions! What a morning! And this post is so so sweet. Yes, Robbie and I are over the moon proud of our @TomDaley1994, @mattydiver & @janefig12. https://t.co/h8tV70uhIY — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) May 1, 2021

Daley will also compete in the individual Men’s 10m Platform on Sunday, May 2.

