British Journalist James Longman & Alex Brannan Tie the Knot in London

ABC News Correspondent James Longman officially tied the knot with former fiancé Alex Brannan at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday.

In January, the lovely couple celebrated their 5th anniversary, and after being engaged for more than two years, they finally had their wedding ceremony. Longman posted a photo of them on Instagram wherein they were all smiles with flower petals trickling down.

“Mr and Mr Small disclaimer: this was just the legal bit. Just thought it would be romantic to come back from Ukraine and make it official. Big fun wedding next year for all our family and friends :)” the 36-year-old English journalist shared.

Meanwhile, his husband Brannan also posted the same photo on his personal Instagram account with a witty caption:

“Don’t worry guys, I made him sign a prenup.”

Both of their posts were showered with celebration and congratulations for their happy union, now that they are finally officially married after Longman proposed to Brannan in June 2020.

As per the British journalist’s caption, the two of them will be having a bigger celebration next year along with family and friends.

Mr and Mr 🎉 pic.twitter.com/KH2Mf7WaVq — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) July 24, 2022

