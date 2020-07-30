Britney, Janet, Taylor & More Stars Who Have Won The GLAAD Vanguard Award

One of the most incredible honors any celebrity will receive in their lifetime isn’t a Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe or Tony. For the ones who deeply care about the LGBTQ community, its the GLAAD Vanguard Award.
It is something that has been given to a variety of legendary stars for almost thirty years now and is one that is highly coveted to say the least. The GLAAD Vanguard Award is presented to a member of the entertainment community who does not identify as LGBT but who has made a significant difference in promoting equal rights for LGBT people.
We are taking a look back at every celeb who has won this in advance of the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards which will take place virtually on their Facebook and YouTube page tonight starting at 8:00pm EST.
1993 – Roseanne Barr and Tom Arnold
1994 – Aaron Spelling
1995 – Steve Tisch
1996 – Sidney Sheinberg
1997 – Cristina Saralegui
1998 – Cher
1999 – Whoopi Goldberg
2000 – Elizabeth Taylor
2002 – Shirley MacLaine
2003 – Eric McCormack
2004 – Antonio Banderas
2005 – Liza Minnelli
2006 – Charlize Theron
2007 – Jennifer Aniston
2008 – Janet Jackson
2009 – Kathy Griffin
2010 – Drew Barrymore
2011 – Kristin Chenoweth
2012 – Josh Hutcherson
2014 – Jennifer Lopez
2015 – Miley Cyrus
2016 – Demi Lovato
2017 – Patricia Arquette
2018 – Britney Spears
2019 – Beyoncé & Jay Z
2020 – Taylor Swift
What do you think?