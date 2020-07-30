Britney, Janet, Taylor & More Stars Who Have Won The GLAAD Vanguard Award

One of the most incredible honors any celebrity will receive in their lifetime isn’t a Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe or Tony. For the ones who deeply care about the LGBTQ community, its the GLAAD Vanguard Award.

It is something that has been given to a variety of legendary stars for almost thirty years now and is one that is highly coveted to say the least. The GLAAD Vanguard Award is presented to a member of the entertainment community who does not identify as LGBT but who has made a significant difference in promoting equal rights for LGBT people.

We are taking a look back at every celeb who has won this in advance of the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards which will take place virtually on their Facebook and YouTube page tonight starting at 8:00pm EST.

1993 – Roseanne Barr and Tom Arnold

1994 – Aaron Spelling

1995 – Steve Tisch

1996 – Sidney Sheinberg

1997 – Cristina Saralegui

1998 – Cher

1999 – Whoopi Goldberg

2000 – Elizabeth Taylor

2002 – Shirley MacLaine

2003 – Eric McCormack

2004 – Antonio Banderas

2005 – Liza Minnelli

2006 – Charlize Theron

2007 – Jennifer Aniston

2008 – Janet Jackson

2009 – Kathy Griffin

2010 – Drew Barrymore

2011 – Kristin Chenoweth

2012 – Josh Hutcherson

2014 – Jennifer Lopez

2015 – Miley Cyrus

2016 – Demi Lovato

2017 – Patricia Arquette

2018 – Britney Spears

2019 – Beyoncé & Jay Z

2020 – Taylor Swift