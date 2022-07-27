Britney Spears Is All Praise for Taron Egerton, We’re with yah Brit!

There is no denying that ‘Kingsman’ star Taron Egerton is one of the most admired actors in Hollywood today, and Grammy Award winning pop star Britney Spears is no exception for being one of those admirers.

In fact, the 40-year-old American singer recently shared some videos of her with Egerton during a rooftop hangout on Saturday. Spears was all praise for the Welsh actor on her caption saying,

“Coolest guy ever!!! Such a freaking fan… I was so stupid!!!”

There are several versions of the videos out there, but we’ll share this one here.

The two of them had their hands around each other with smiles on their faces, and the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer’s husband Sam Asghari, who was behind the camera, wittily reacted as he turned the camera on himself.

“You gotta get your hands off my wife,” he jokingly commented.

Egerton and Spears are both friends of English singer and composer Elton John, which is why it is no surprise that the two of them were hanging out. As we all know, the 32-year-old actor played as John in the 2019 musical biographical film ‘Rocketman.’

