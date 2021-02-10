Britney Spears Speaks Out On The ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Documentary

It goes without saying that the FX/New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears is one of the most buzzed about documentaries to be released in quite some time. It is a damning account of a pop icon left to her own devices after the public, the press (and her own family in some cases) utilized the star for their own gains. Spears to this day remains under conservatorship (of which her father Jamie remains in sole control of) and according to the documentary, refuses to perform as long as that continues to be the case. She has however, offered up a glimpse of her life off-stage and provided her first commentary on the documentary that shows one of pop music’s biggest (and most profitable) names being taken advantage of by those that are supposed to be caring the most for her.

Page Six reports that Spears has seen the documentary, and that parts of it were “emotional” and hard to watch”, particularly the ones surrounding some of the harder parts of her storied career. Additionally, Page Six exclusively reported that Spears is also quietly working on her own documentary about her life (in her own words allegedly) with a top female filmmaker. While the current conservatorship states that her father could take control of that documentary, Spears is trying to end that conservatorship, which would give her complete control over the content.

Spears tweeted out late Tuesday night “Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories!!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives.” “Remember,” she continued, “no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens.”She also shared tour footage of a 2018 performance of her 2003 hit, “Toxic.” She ended by saying that she is “taking the time to learn and be a normal person…I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life”

Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives 🌹🌸🌷🌼!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens 📷✨ !!!! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 9, 2021

Spears herself is not the only person speaking up about the documentary and the facts that have arisen from it. Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari spoke out in an Instagram story this past week. Stating emphatically that Jamie Spears is “a total dick” and that he has “zero respect for him”. The #FreeBritney movement itself has taken up further traction, with fans and celebrities alike coming out in support of Spears.

In a new Instagram story, Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari (who is Iranian) says that he has zero respect for her father Jamie and calls him “a total dick.” A reminder that Britney has told the courts that she is scared of her dad. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/uRSanOh6CW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 9, 2021

