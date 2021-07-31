Britney Spears Takes To Social Media To Be Free From All Constraints

So yes, I’m worried about Britney. I have since the whole shaving of the head on February 16, 2007. There have been some pretty great moments since then, but my worry escalated even more when she swapped over to the heavy eye liner all the way around, up and down, and underneath. I just think it make her just not look balanced. There, I said it.

I am SOOOOOOOOO far from being a Brit Brit hater so don’t come for me. She is my go to girl over all the others. Yes, I’ve been to more Cher and Gaga concerts, but that’s just how the tickets and invites flow. Every time I’ve been going to Las Vegas in the past, she wasn’t performing. My loss for not seeing her in concert.

But now, thanks to Instagram this past week, we are seeing a heck of a lot of Britney. There’s side, top, and front boob. The following Instagrams were posted 7 days ago, 3, days ago, 1 day ago, and today. The first two are still shots of her cupping her breasts and the other two are live action shots. She’s clearly standing in the same spot in all four shots so they were most likely all done on the same day, same time, by the same camera holder.

The still shots were kinds hot and well done, I must admit. Women need to love their bodies like men do, no matter what shape, size, color, etc. and we see a lot more flesh from others.

And should we shame Britney for loving her body? Heck no! But heck now? Is anyone else worried that there may be some that may see this as … well … an I don’t know, but it might not be good or wise to be putting things out like this when the world is watching and wondering if you are okay and if you can handle being on your own.

Is this the actions of someone rebelling against their father? She’s trying to cut him out of her life or at least her wallet and she wants to show everyone that she is a big girl now … ugh … wrong choice of words … or was it.

Yes, I have worried about Britney and will worry about Britney and will love all the joy she has brought me on many of a dance floor, road trips, decompressing times, and just every time she is heard singing.

But I just don’t know how to process this recent release of flesh on Instagram. Is it a sign of a woman being independent? Is it a sign of a woman rebelling against the constraints placed upon her? Is this a sign of a teen rebelling against daddy?

Thoughts?

This post clearly contains opinions of this writer and may not reflect those of other writers or the magazine.