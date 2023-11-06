Broadway Star Claybourne Elder Shows Off Fit Bod in Shirtless Pics

Claybourne Elder recently shared a series of shirtless pics that left his Instagram followers thirsting for more… (who wouldn’t? 😉 )
In the photos, the 41-year-old American actor and singer is posing behind a caramel brown-colored backdrop while wearing a pair of black slacks. Meanwhile, his upper body is bare, showing off his fit physique and toned abs.
“I call this Shirtless and Looking For My Keys. Photos by @matthewtylerpriestley,” he wittily wrote on the caption.
As expected, the comments section are filled with similarly witty and amusing sentiments from his followers, and here are some of them:
“you’re always like the 1950’s are trying to sell me cigarettes with the promise of wholesome sun drenched queer masculine valour,” Instagram user @katicatronica wrote, to which Elder replied with:
“HAHAHAHAHA THIS IS THE BEST RESPONSE EVER”
“hoping you lose your keys more often,” @sedgwick_guth commented.
Meanwhile, @brazenovertures suggested:
“I think your keys are between my sheets… come look with me.”
On that note, here are Elder’s sexy shirtless pics:
And since we’re already on the topic of his hot photos, here’s a behind-the-scenes pic, which he posted earlier this year:
Moreover, Elder has been married to director Eric Rosen since 2012, and they have a son named Bo via surrogacy.
