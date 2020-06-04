Broadway Star Gerard Canonico Accuses Lea Michele Of Being A ‘Nightmare’ During ‘Spring Awakening’

More celebrities have accused Lea Michele of bad behavior after several Glee alum claimed they received similar treatment from her.

This time around it was Broadway star Gerard Canonico, who costarred with Lea on the smash musical Spring Awakening way back in 2006.

Lea attempted to make an apology hours after she was called out by many, one being RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Willam, however her words left a bad taste in many people’s mouths including Gerard.

“Seems to have been deleted,” he wrote in the comments section. “So I’ll try again. You were nothing but a nightmare to me and fellow understudy cast members. You made us feel like we didn’t belong there. I tried for years to be nice to you to no avail. Maybe actually apologize instead of placing the blame on how others ‘perceive’ you.” He finished he statement with, “You’ll probably delete this though.”

Lea’s backlash began after she posted a tweet earlier this month that supported the Black Lives Matter movement. Samantha Ware, who costarred with her on Glee in 2015, slammed her words with the following statement:

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?!,” Samantha tweeted on Monday, June 1. “CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF YOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S**T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD.”

Another Glee costar, Heather Morris, chimed in with her own thoughts on Lea on Wednesday, June 3.

“Let me be very clear, Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread to anyone else,” Heather tweeted. “With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out.”

“It’s also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we’re learning along with the rest of society,” she continued. “But, at the current moment it’s implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we’re assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume.”