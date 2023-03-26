Broadway’s Ethan Paulini & Julia Murney Talks ‘Baby’

Last month, Yellow Sound Label released Baby: New Off-Broadway Cast Recording in celebration of the musical’s 40th anniversary.

Originally produced on Broadway in 1983, featuring a book by Sybille Pearson, music by David Shire, and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr., Baby follows three couples, each newly expecting a child. Throughout the show, the characters experience the emotional stresses and triumphs, as well as the desperate lows and comic highs, that accompany the anticipation and arrival of a baby.

The new album, which is available on digital and streaming platforms, is based on the 2021 Off-Broadway revival by Out of the Box Theatrics and features new, never-before-recorded material. Thanks to queer director Ethan Paulini, along with members of the original creative team, the show has been updated to reflect more modern sensibilities, including a lesbian couple expecting a baby.

This new production of Baby reimagines the story of three couples on their journeys to parenthood, triumphantly examining them through a 2022 lens.

Paulini and cast member Julia Murney took some time to talk more about Baby‘s revival and the cast recording with Instinct. Check out the full video interview below.

