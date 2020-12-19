Broadway’s Hottest Asian Men Are Now In A Calendar?!

Will this calendar bring about the change Asian men need?

When Crazy Rich Asians was released in 2018, we hoped to see a change in how Hollywood and the general world saw Asian men. At the time, it seemed like we’d finally see media celebrating Asian men like they do with men of other ethnicities and races. But for the most part, things have stayed the same in the past two years. However, maybe Broadway could help push things along.

Unapologetically Asian has released a new calendar called the 2021 Broadway Asian Men or BAM! The calendar includes Broadway favorites like Marc delaCruz of Hamilton, Devin Ilaw of the Miss Saigon revival, Zachary Noah Piser of Dear Evan Hanson, and more.

The calendar hopes to challenge the stereotypes of masculinity and beauty projected around Asian men. In addition, all proceeds will go to Unapologetically Asian’s community programming and Send Chinatown Love, which hopes to help the New York City community during the coronavirus pandemic and afterward.

To create this calendar, Unapologetically Asian worked with The Broadway Diversity Project, Tremendous Communications, and New York performance photographer and actor Mari Uchida.

“With this calendar, I wanted to provide a space for people to celebrate the beauty and talent of Asian men,” Uchida said, according to NextShark. “After the challenges we’ve faced in 2020, I can’t think of a better way to usher in the new year.”

Each month of the calendar features a different Broadway star. The full list includes:

If you want to buy this calendar, you can purchase it at Unapologetically Asian’s website or through Lulu for $19.99.

