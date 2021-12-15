‘Brokeback Mountain’ Almost Looked Completely Different…

Brokeback Mountain starring Josh Hartnett and Joaquin Phoenix almost was a reality. Actors often pass on roles due to scheduling conflicts or any other number of reasons. Hartnett was offered a role but was already signed on for Black Dahlia. Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix was also offered a role.

Those roles went to Jake Gyllenhall and the late Heath Ledger. Both received Academy Award nominations, along with co-star Michelle Williams. Brokeback Mountain lost the Best Picture Oscar to Crash. This moment can be found on any of those “What the Oscars got wrong” or “Worst Oscar wins of all time” lists!

The Pearl Harbor actor has recently spoke about his near involvement with the film to news.com.au,

“Unfortunately, I was going to do Brokeback Mountain. And I had a contract with [The Black Dahlia] that I had to film, so I had to drop out of it.”

Hartnett also mentioned another regret in regards to the film,

“I’ve always wanted to kiss Joaquin, so that’s my biggest regret.”

I mean, who doesn’t have that regret!

Brokeback Mountain was nominated for eight awards, won three awards for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Original Score.

Sources: Pink News