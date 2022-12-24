‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Opens Up About the Actors’ Clash on Set

‘Brokeback Mountain’ director Ang Lee recalled what it was like working with Jake Gyllenhaal the late Heath Ledger in the 2005 romance-drama film, and he revealed that “sometimes there was friction” between the two actors.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, the 68-year-old Taiwanese filmmaker shared:

“When it came to Jake, Heath had a very different attitude towards their work. Sometimes there was friction – not quarreling, but a clash of styles.”

He continued on by recalling that there were instances when he needed to mediate between the two actors, but then they would eventually work things out.

“Sometimes I would mediate that, but they were both good in different ways. They would always make the effort to find a way through,” Lee stated.

The contemporary filmmaker further shared how the late Ledger portrayed his role as Ennis with little direction needed because he knew his character well enough.

“In his heart, I think Heath knew the character of Ennis deeply. On a technical level, he took direction very well, but worked alone. He’s not someone you really needed to talk to a lot, because he was very independent. For me, if the result is right, then I’m happy. If it’s not, I could tell him, and he would work something else out,” Lee expressed.

