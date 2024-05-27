Brooke Shields & Wilson Cruz Talk ‘Mother of the Bride’

Hollywood icon Brooke Shields, who first became a star as a teen actress in the 1980s with roles in The Blue Lagoon and Endless Love, has made a comeback with Netflix’s new rom-com film, Mother of the Bride.

Playing the titular character, Lana, her world is turned upside down when her social media influencer daughter, Emma (Miranda Cosgrove), comes home and drops the bombshell that she is getting married to her boyfriend, RJ (Sean Teale), whom Lana has yet to meet. Additionally, the wedding will take place in a month at an upscale resort in Thailand.

Things couldn’t possibly get worse, right? Wrong!

Not long after arriving, Lana and her best friend, Janice (Rachael Harris), run into their old Stanford pals, married couple Scott (Wilson Cruz) and Clay (Michael McDonald). That’s when high jinks ensue and it is revealed that RJ is the son of Will (Benjamin Bratt), a man who broke Lana’s heart many years ago. As the medium of the rom-com dictates, it’s all a misunderstanding that is resolved once Lana and Will find some time alone.

Created by Robin Berheim (Star Trek: Voyager, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding) and directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls, Ghost of Girlfriends Past), Mother of the Bride may be riddled with tropes and archetypes, but the duo manage to make something that is comical, lighthearted, and overall, sweet.

Instinct had the opportunity to sit down with Shields and talk more about the film, it’s ultimate message, and her excitement to be involved with a project that showcases a woman over 40 being given another chance at love. We also sat down with Cruz, where he discussed why Mother of the Bride appealed to him, working alongside an all-star cast, and how the film appeals to queer audiences.

Check out the full video interviews below.

Brooke Shields…

Wilson Cruz…