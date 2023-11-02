Brooklynne Webb Talks Viral Fame, Empowering Others, & Being Happy

Hailing from Victoria, British Columbia, Brooklynne Webb has always enjoyed entertaining audiences. However, it wasn’t until high school when she found her true passion for creating social media content, a discovery that would forever change her life.

Like most teenagers, Webb originally started a TikTok account to share videos with friends and pass the time between classes. Though she was active on the platform, she didn’t see content creation as a career option until the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020. Her following started to rise into the millions.

Creating unique and engaging videos that convey a strong message, Webb strives to emphasize the importance of living your life unapologetically with good intentions, while reinforcing the belief that you should always chase your dreams. She is also a staunch advocate for body positivity and mental wellness, and her outspokenness has been noticed by the likes of Good Morning America, TODAY, NBC News, and Buzzfeed.

Additionally, Webb made her mark on the music world in 2021 with her debut single “My Crown,” a catchy song with a comedic twist inspired by her rise as an influencer. The track, which she co-wrote, features the writing talents of rising pop artist Jillian Rossi, Alec Zeilon, and Frawley who is known for penning hits for Dixie D’Amelio and Tate McRae.

Instinct caught up with Webb to talk more about taking the social media world by storm, as well as the pros and cons of viral fame, embracing her queer identity, and other upcoming projects.

