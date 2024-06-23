‘Bros’ Actor Luke Macfarlane Is Looking SEXY AF in These Photos

Luke Macfarlane is someone we stan and he is known for starring in romantic Hallmark Channel movies, as well as for portraying the character of Aaron in the gay rom-com ‘Bros’.

The actor was born on January 19, 1980 in London, Ontario. He has a twin sister named Ruth and an older sister named Rebecca. Not to mention, Macfarlane studied drama at Juilliard in New York City. Aside from acting, he also plays the the cello, as well as the trumpet.

In 2008, the ‘Bros’ star came out as gay during an interview with The Globe and Mail. Moreover, his partner Hig Roberts is an alpine skier, and the two of them welcomed their daughter Tess Eleanor Macfarlane on June 4, 2023.

Macfarlane shared the good news via an Instagram post, and on the caption, he wrote:

“Tess Eleanor Macfarlane— Born June 4th 2023. We started life with some hectic days and received world class care. On Father’s Day we got to take her home. Her Dads can’t wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in.”

In a November 2023 interview with People, the actor shared his excitement on celebrating Christmas with his daughter for the first time, expressing:

“I have a daughter, and so I’ll be spending Christmas with my daughter for the first time, and that’s going to be very exciting. She’s not quite old enough to probably realize what’s going on, but there will be stockings, and there will be decorations, and there will be a tree.”

Now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the hot daddy that is Luke Macfarlane, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his SEXY AF moments, shall we? 😉

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, people.com