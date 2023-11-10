‘Bros’ Actor Ryan Faucett Is Looking Super Sexy in These Pics

Let’s talk about ‘Bros’ actor Ryan Faucett’s pro skill at serving, not only your usual thirst traps, but also some glistening wet mirror selfies that left his followers thirsting for more…

But first, for a bit of info on this hottie — he has appeared in a couple of televisions shows, including portraying the character of Wes Holland in the 2014 series ‘Brennan on the Run’. The actor also played the role of Bernardo Brigsby in the shows ‘Katy Keene’ and ‘Riverdale’.

Advertisement

More recently, he appeared as Trevor Vaughn in the drama series ‘New Amsterdam’, among other previous TV shows. For films, Faucett’s first big screen credit is the 2022 gay rom-com ‘Bros’, which is starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane.

Now going back to his thirst-worthy pics… Well, here they are 😉

First up, we have a shirtless bed selfie in the morning:

Advertisement

Then we have a bunch of smiling and arms crossed over the chest photos, which are of course, also shirtless…

Advertisement

Also, we have this glistening wet pic, which needs no further description 😉

Advertisement

And then we have more glistening wet photos, but in mirror selfie form:

Advertisement

What’s your fave pic of hot actor Ryan Faucett? <3

Source: imdb.com