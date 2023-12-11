Bros’ Ryan Faucett and a ‘Bulging’ Mirror Selfie

It’s all about body positivity, folks. Not that this up-and-coming actor has anything to be bashful about.

Bros was released to theaters in September 2022 and debuted at #5 based on ticket sales. While it wasn’t the box office success the studios were hoping for, it made gay history as the first big budget, LGBT romantic comedy to see a nationwide theatrical release. Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane and Ryan Faucett were part of that landmark moment.

And while Faucett has taken some time out of the limelight in recent months, he has been spending a ton of time at the gym. Luckily for fans, he never misses an opportunity to show off his fitness gains… and what’s sitting in his underwear.

It’s his December 7 Instagram snap that set the internet on fire.

All I can say is – thank god for mirror selfies and self-confidence! Because Ryan also earns a ‘follow’ from me for his big, quality content.

Faucett has worked in Hollywood for the last 5+ years. He’s mostly known as a television star who’s guest starred on hit shows including New Amsterdam, Riverdale, Katy Keene, FBI and Neighbors.

Can’t wait to see what he does next!

PS: Ryan Faucett has never publicly commented on his sexuality. Even if he’s not gay, his contribution to the community is respectable and he’s still super hot!

Source: Instagram

