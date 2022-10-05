‘Bros’ Star Ryan Faucett Brings His A-Game on Instagram

The 2022 gay rom-com ‘Bros’ is finally showing in theaters, and certainly enough, a number of hotties caught our attention, including Ryan Faucett.

In the movie, the actor plays the role of Josh who is Aaron’s (Luke Macfarlane) high school buddy. A bit of spoiler incoming… He eventually ends up in bed with Aaron, Bobby (Billy Eichner) and a fourth man, and you have to see the film to know what happens next 😉

Aside from recently starring in ‘Bros,’ Faucett also has an ongoing role as Trevor Vaughn in the NBC series ‘New Amsterdam.’ Prior to that, he played the queer character Bernardo Brigsby in The CW’s ‘Katy Keene’ and ‘Riverdale.’

Since we got to know a bit more about the actor, let’s also take a look at the best part, which are his Instagram moments when he practically thirst trapped his way into our hearts <3

There are honestly a lot of them, but let’s start with this:

A bit hard to top that one, but it’s worth a try…

He looks 100 in any brand, TBH 😉

We then shift to something a bit more covered, but HOT nonetheless.

Going back to regular programming…

And those were some amazing scenes from none other than Ryan Faucett <3

Source: Instagram