Will ‘Bros’ Be The Gay Rom-Com Of Our Dreams?

A new full trailer for Billy Eichner’s Bros film is out!

Universal Pictures recently released another official trailer for the upcoming gay rom-com. And while the first trailer only gave us a glimpse of the story and the second one was a NSFW version, this newest video gives us the full picture.

Bros follows Bobby, played by Eichner, who’s diligently working toward the opening of a new LGBTQ history museum. On top of that, Bobby is perfectly happy with the independence of his single life. But his life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) at a club. The two then engage in a flirtatious, competitive, and endearing courting battle as they fall in love.

The film was written by Eichner alongside Nicholas Stroller of Neighbors and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The two are then joined by Judd Apatow and Joshua Church as producers. Then filling the all-queer cast are Jim Rash (Community), Bowen Yang (SNL and Norah From Queens),Ts Madison (“The Ts Madison Experience”), Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire”), Harvey Feirstein (Big Mouth), Miss Lawrence (Star), Guillermo Díaz (“Scandal”), Guy Branum (“The Other Two”), Dot-Marie Jones (“Glee”) and Amanda Bearse (“Married …with Children”).

Earlier this month, Billy Eichner spoke to Variety, about why the movie’s all-queer cast is important.

“So often in Hollywood, a lot of the great LGBTQ roles historically have gone to straight actors, and they win awards for it. And they get a lot of acclaim and they use it to show people their range,” Eichner told Variety. “And the casting of ‘Bros’ is not to say that straight should only play straight and gay should only play gay. We’re not making strict rules like that. But what we’re trying to do is, we’re trying to correct an imbalance.”

“Honestly, I think it makes the movie better, because we all bring our lived experiences as LGBTQ people who had to navigate the world,” Eichner said.

It’s also important to note that Bros will be the second gay romantic-comedy to be financially backed by a major Hollywood studio. The only other movie to do so was 2018’s Love, Simon.

If you watched the trailer above and want to watch the film in theaters, you CAN when it releases on September 30!

Source: Variety,