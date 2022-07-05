BTS Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s Latest Song Portrays Boys Love

BTS Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s latest song collaboration entitled “Left and Right” has been receiving continuous support since it was released on June 24, and it is currently number one trending for music in YouTube.

Not to mention, the highly anticipated music video has over 77 million views in YouTube as of this writing.

In the video, Puth was portrayed struggling because someone is “taking up every corner of his mind,” and the only other person with him, besides the “Love Doctor,” was Jungkook, which then lead to various speculations from fans.

A number of people wondered if the music video was a Boys Love (BL) story.

is it just me or did the mv literally make it seem like they are dating LIKE THE COUPLES THERAPY?????? — cait 🃏 (@gayIilhobi) June 24, 2022

leave it to jungkook to have his first solo mv feature be gay… IN PRIDE MONTH — ree 🧊 ⁷ (@mintynkks) June 24, 2022

After all the speculations about the music video’s storyline, Puth finally confirmed it himself by sharing a screenshot of a comment on his Instagram story.

The “Left and Right” music video is indeed a Boys Love story, and everyone’s here for it!

Source: koreaboo.com