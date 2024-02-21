BTS Jungkook Brings the Heat in Calvin Klein’s Spring 2024 Campaign

Calvin Klein recently dropped their Spring 2024 Campaign, and it includes a sultry black and white video starring BTS member Jungkook…

The 42-second clip shows the 26-year-old South Korean singer strutting in New York City’s Grand Central Station, wearing a completely unbuttoned shirt with a pair of jeans. Not to mention, he can be seen dancing and grooving on the escalator, as well as giving seductive stares at the camera.

Advertisement

According to Calvin Klein’s press release via Today,

“The campaign amplifies Jungkook’s status as a global popstar, showcasing his natural confidence as he takes over the iconic Grand Central Station in new Calvin Klein Jeans styles.”

“[The latest collection] infuses wardrobe essentials with the brand’s youthful energy,” which Jungkook embodies in the campaign photos and videos, which were shot by renowned fashion photographer Mert Alas.

As expected, the campaign was greeted with the warmest welcome from fans, and here are some of their comments:

Advertisement

“THE SEXIEST MAN ALIVE,” Instagram user @boraffbora wrote.

“Sir? Can we take this model with the clothes? In fact don’t give the clothes, just gimme the man instead!??,” @priyal_slayy expressed.

“JUNGKOOK IS AND WILL BE THE BEST CALVIN KLEIN AMBASSADOR EVER! ,” @totallyy.not.angel also commented.

On that note, you can see more of Jungkook’s latest Calvin Klein photos and videos here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Source: today.com