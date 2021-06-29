Buck Naked Aussies Get Fined After Alleged Deer Attack

Two naked Aussies got in trouble for… well, being naked. And, you know, breaking lockdown restrictions.

According to the Washington Post, two men were fined in Sydney this past weekend after they were caught sunbathing in the nude. But that only happened after the men had to be rescued from a deer. The New South Wales police say they received word of the two men in need of rescue. A helicopter was then sent to help.

Authorities say a 30-year-old man, who was naked except for a backpack, was found near Lady Wakehurst Drive in the Royal national park. After looking harder, they also found a 49-year-old man who was “partially clothed.” The men say they were on a nearby beach when they were startled by a deer. They then ran for cover in the nearby bushland.

After being rescued by the police, the two men were taken to the St. George police station. There, they were fined $1,000 AUD (approximately $756.80 USD) for breaking COVID-19 lockdown. Residents of the greater Sydney area are currently on lockdown and are banned from traveling outside their local area. As such, the two men were breaking city-wide restrictions.

NSW police commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters in a press conference about the sunbathers and said it was “difficult to legislate against idiots.”

“Clearly putting people at risk by leaving home without a proper reason, and I think then on top of that, getting lost in the national park and diverting important resources away from the health operation, I think they should be embarrassed,” Fuller said. “But, again, they both received a $1,000 fine. Now, it’s only a small percentage of the New South Wales people that are not following the health guidelines, but I can assure you, if you breach the health orders or the guidelines, you will be punished.”

Fuller also added that 44 fines had been issued that Sunday for breaches of public health orders.

He shared, “Police have received hundreds of calls from the public over the weekend reporting potential public health order breaches, and would like to thank the vast majority of the community for their cooperation with the new rules.”

And, of course, there were people on Twitter having a laugh about the entire situation.

