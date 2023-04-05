Bud Light Defends Partnership with Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney

Bud Light recently partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, which is Anheuser-Busch’s effort to reach out to diverse groups of people.

On April 1, Mulvaney posted a video on Instagram, where she drinks a Bud Light, and also reveals that Bud Light sent her a custom beer can with her face on it. The 26-year-old actress and trans activist said that it was “possibly the best gift ever,” as she celebrates 365 days of womanhood.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney received anti-trans backlash. On April 3, musician Kid Rock also posted a video, wherein he shows a very violent anti-trans behavior.

“Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today. Let me say something to all you and be as clear and concise as possible,” he says, and proceeds on firing at four packs of Bud Light cans with a rifle.

He then flips off the camera, and swears:

“Fu*k Bud Light and fu*k Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day.”

Advertisement

TBH, not dropping that horrific video here because it does not need any more views…

Meanwhile, Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, spoke up about their partnership with Mulvaney amidst the anti-trans backlash, and they said that they will continue their efforts to reach out to diverse groups of people.

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics. From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public,” a spokesperson expressed in a statement shared with BuzzFeed News.

Moreover, Mulvaney is an actress and transgender rights activist, who has gained a large following over the last year, as she shared the details on her gender transition in daily videos. As of this writing, she has a whopping 10.8 million followers on TikTok alone.

Advertisement

Sources: buzzfeednews.com, beerstreetjournal.com