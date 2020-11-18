Buff, Beautiful & Brutish: Anderson Da Silva is Our Latest Instinct Hottie

A gorgeous, chiseled man who can make you break a sweat at the gym and protect your devices from any harmful attacks? Sign us up!

Personal trainer and physical therapist Anderson Da Silva is our latest Instinct Hottie. The Florida mainstay is clearly a sight for sore eyes when it comes to his physical prowess but he’s also intelligent to boot as he’s currently studying to have a career in the world of technology. Talk about a win win in the sexy department!

Check out our feature with him below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I think it’s my eyes. People say they’re hypnotizing. My chest is another area of my body that draws a lot of attention. It also happens to by my favorite muscle.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

My chest. They say I have nice pecs and usually ask if they can touch them to which I respond with, “Yes” (insert wink emoji).

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

My weakness is hairy legs and a nice belly. I love furry guys but they also need to be humble. So for me it’s the combination of humility and having that kind of body that is a big turn on.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

The ability to go to a bunch of places with my friends and be who I am authentically as a gay man wherever we go makes me the proudest.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

I’m currently enrolled in college and studying Network Engineering and Cyber Security. So I’m looking forward to finishing that and starting my new career in the field I love the most.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I’m getting to know someone very special. It’s new but it’s been an amazing experience so far. I love the way he cares about me and does anything to make me feel special. Plus he’s a good cook which is perfect for me as I love eating.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

My favorite movie of all time is The Predator. I love movies in the jungle and this is one I always watch whenever I have friends over.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush right now?

Ryan Gosling. He has beautiful, enchanting eyes and a wonderful personality.

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Lasagna Bolognese with Coke. I can eat it every day.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

Probably John Legend. He’s my all-time favorite singer even more than Michael Jackson who I’ve love since I was 5 years old.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

It’s an honor. I’ve seen so many hot guys featured and I never thought I’d be one of them so it makes me very happy and flattered.